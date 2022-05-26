Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $114.86

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.86 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 120.62 ($1.52). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 118.40 ($1.49), with a volume of 3,018,794 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.57. The company has a market capitalization of £731.95 million and a PE ratio of 6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 160.62 and a current ratio of 160.68.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.
About Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL)
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.