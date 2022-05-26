Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $114.86

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.86 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 120.62 ($1.52). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 118.40 ($1.49), with a volume of 3,018,794 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.57. The company has a market capitalization of £731.95 million and a PE ratio of 6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 160.62 and a current ratio of 160.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

In other news, insider Peter Dicks purchased 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £1,337.70 ($1,683.28).

About Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

