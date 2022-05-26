Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.00 million-$148.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.03 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Forrester Research stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 34,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,976. The company has a market capitalization of $962.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23. Forrester Research has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.62 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

In other news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,924,000 after buying an additional 71,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,289,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Forrester Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,769,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 142,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $7,205,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

