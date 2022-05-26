Fractal Price Reaches $0.0446 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $739,619.22 and approximately $106,823.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 162.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,157.56 or 1.21819646 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00025507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 452.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00500140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00032032 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

