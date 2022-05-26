Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,946 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 264,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 34,256 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,830. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

