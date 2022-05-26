Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.11

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.11 and last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 24 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.43.
Freedom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRHC)
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.
