Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.11

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.11 and last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 24 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freedom by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Freedom by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Freedom by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freedom by 14.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Freedom in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

