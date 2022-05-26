Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Short Interest Down 89.8% in May

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the April 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSNB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSNB stock remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,385. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

