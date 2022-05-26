Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 69,499 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 69,499 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter worth $1,911,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $50.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

