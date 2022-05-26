GAMB Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (GMB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $104,893.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,506.95 or 1.00011185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001695 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

