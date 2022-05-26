Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 5,124 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

