Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215,378 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Team were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Team by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,005,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Team by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,174,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 155,361 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Team in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Team by 623.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 687,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Team by 7,047.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 155,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157,436 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Team stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.03. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $8.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.58 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 122.97%.

In other Team news, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Caliel bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 72,800 shares of company stock valued at $109,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

