Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,616,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after acquiring an additional 270,780 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 104,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.00 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.75.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DBRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

