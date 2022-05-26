Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 39.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $97.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

