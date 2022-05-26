GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Update

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 823.6% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GMSQF stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10. GameSquare Esports has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

About GameSquare Esports (Get Rating)

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

