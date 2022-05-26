GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Update

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 823.6% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
GMSQF stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10. GameSquare Esports has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.80.
About GameSquare Esports (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameSquare Esports (GMSQF)
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Receive News & Ratings for GameSquare Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameSquare Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.