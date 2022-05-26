Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.61

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 9505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GCI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gannett from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

The company has a market cap of $546.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $826.54 million for the quarter.

In other Gannett news, Director John Jeffry Louis sold 7,604 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $27,678.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 347,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,970,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,561,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,712,000 after acquiring an additional 772,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610,260 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 356,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,910,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after acquiring an additional 339,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

