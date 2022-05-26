Gas (GAS) Price Hits $2.69 on Top Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Gas has a market capitalization of $27.29 million and $9.97 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00009115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 190.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,446.60 or 1.40186840 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 505.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00502315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031698 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

