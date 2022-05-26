GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.16

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.16 and traded as low as C$42.69. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$43.35, with a volume of 11,644 shares.

GDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 27.37.

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$433.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$432.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Christian Marcoux bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$55.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,120. Also, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 379,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,474,532.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

