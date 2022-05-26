Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives $69.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $5,910,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,330,000 after acquiring an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

GCO opened at $54.93 on Monday. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.48.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

