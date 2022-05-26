Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up to $54.93

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.93, but opened at $58.00. Genesco shares last traded at $60.03, with a volume of 1,105 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Get Genesco alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.91.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 59.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.