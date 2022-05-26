Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up to $54.93

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.93, but opened at $58.00. Genesco shares last traded at $60.03, with a volume of 1,105 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 59.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
