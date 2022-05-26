Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.33 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,021. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Genpact by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 715.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

