Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Sells $85,833.65 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

