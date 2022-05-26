Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 128,181 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $281,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,921,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bill.com by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,010,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,734,000 after acquiring an additional 69,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after acquiring an additional 476,441 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,003,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,811.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $484,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,687 shares of company stock worth $16,094,897 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL opened at $111.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.40. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.68.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

