Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.21% of Juniper Networks worth $255,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $177,815.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,981,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,729 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

