Geode Capital Management LLC Has $214.49 Million Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,888 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $214,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Synaptics by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Synaptics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Synaptics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,224 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Synaptics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,056,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $136.17 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $123.99 and a one year high of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.