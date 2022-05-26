Geode Capital Management LLC Has $233.73 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,396 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Leidos worth $233,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after acquiring an additional 244,389 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,468,000 after acquiring an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after acquiring an additional 397,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,929,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,542,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Leidos by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,405,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,967,000 after buying an additional 51,780 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS opened at $102.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LDOS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,255 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

