Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.94% of Cboe Global Markets worth $268,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 747,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,412,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,586,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,560,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,736,000 after buying an additional 32,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after buying an additional 434,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $107.62 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.97.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.09.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

