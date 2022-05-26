Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,624 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of PTC worth $239,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $109.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.25. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

