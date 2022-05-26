Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,806,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $245,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.74. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.