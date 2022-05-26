George T. Henley Acquires 1,980 Shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Stock

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) EVP George T. Henley bought 1,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.28 per share, with a total value of $50,054.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,676.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OCN stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.90. 100,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. Ocwen Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.65. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocwen Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

