Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GJNSY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.00.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $21.12 on Monday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6784 per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (Get Rating)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.