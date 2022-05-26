Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MJ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,092,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,292 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $7.38 on Thursday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

