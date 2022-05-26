Glassman Wealth Services Has $29,000 Stock Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) by 130.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 8.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

