Glassman Wealth Services Invests $30,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $73.22 and a one year high of $82.47.

