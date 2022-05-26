Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 477 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 150.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

