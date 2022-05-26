GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $44.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,942. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $112.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.90) to GBX 1,900 ($23.91) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.34) to GBX 1,800 ($22.65) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

