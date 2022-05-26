Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) were down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96. Approximately 90,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,923,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

