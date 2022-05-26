Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) Trading Down 3.2%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $30.00. 10,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 23,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05.

