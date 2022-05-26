Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.92 Million

Analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) to post $289.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.70 million and the lowest is $284.40 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $292.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDEN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

In other news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $4,149,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $9,548,045.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 260,129 shares of company stock worth $14,629,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 451,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,209. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.