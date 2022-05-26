Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,713,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $904,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,358,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,864,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.