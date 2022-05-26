Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,000 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,167 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.99. 23,449,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,791,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

