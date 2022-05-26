Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Buys Shares of 4,100 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.3% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,979,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $8.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $299.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,305,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,002,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $280.21 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

