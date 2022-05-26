Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Buys Shares of 46,083 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 4.4% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.62.

NYSE BABA traded up $12.17 on Thursday, reaching $94.48. 50,748,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,473,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.26. The company has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

