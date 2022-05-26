Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Buys Shares of 61,300 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000. Intel makes up about 2.5% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 28,765,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,998,242. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.