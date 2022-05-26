Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $155,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.89.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,420 shares of company stock worth $9,008,716. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $114.87. 3,977,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

