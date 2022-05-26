Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $165,000 in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of NYSE HMY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.62. 3,212,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351,181. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

