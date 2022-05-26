Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $186,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded up $8.29 on Thursday, hitting $240.40. 1,187,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,883. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.40. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.