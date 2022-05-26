Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $999,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.8% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,881 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,212,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,120,489,000 after acquiring an additional 557,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,395,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,607,303,000 after acquiring an additional 310,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,759 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on TSM shares. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,760,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,184,441. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $471.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $85.39 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

