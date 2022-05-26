Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Baidu makes up approximately 0.4% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 29.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 68.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 17.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,377,000 after purchasing an additional 189,371 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $16.87 on Thursday, reaching $136.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,793,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,167. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $209.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. lifted their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.18.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

