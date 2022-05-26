Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after buying an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,417,000 after buying an additional 315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after buying an additional 200,125 shares in the last quarter.

NVO traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.60. 947,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $78.71 and a one year high of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 44.05%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

