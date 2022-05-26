Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 506.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,894 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after buying an additional 503,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,575,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2,186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 255,688 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.27. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

