Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $164,500,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after buying an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $138,407,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $440.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.68. The stock has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $375.50 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

